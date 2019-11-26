Chula Vista gets ready for storm

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista public works employees have been working nonstop to fill sandbags and make other preparations for the pending storm.

On Tuesday alone, workers that the City of Chula Vista Public Works Center handed out almost 700 sandbags loaded with gravel to residents. The bags can prevent flooding and/or erosion and can be used as anchors to hold down tarps, mats and other materials.

“We recommend everyone coming in, picking them up ahead of time, being prepared, have them set prior to the rain event,” said Public Works Operations Superintendent Kalani Camacho.

The bags are available at the city’s facility at 1800 Maxwell Road and at two fire stations: Station 1 next to city hall and Station 4 on Paseo Ranchero.

City crews have also been busy clearing creeks, channels, canals and other areas that are prone to flooding.