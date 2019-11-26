54-year-old man reported missing from Valley Center home

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 54-year-old man who was reported missing in North County last week.

Brian Lee Danelson was last seen Nov. 14 at the Harvest Farms Market in Valley Center. His nephew reported him missing last Wednesday. Family members say Danelson left without his wallet and his cell phone is disconnected.

Deputies, search-and-rescue volunteers and a K-9 have searched a two-mile radius of Danelson’s home in Valley Center.

Danelson is white with blue eyes and gray hair, is 6-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a tattoo of a tiger on his inner left calf.

Anyone who sees Danelson is asked to call the Sheriff’s at 858-565-5200 and cite case No. 19160209.