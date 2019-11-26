2 UCSD professors named national scientific research fellows

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego announced Tuesday that two professors at its School of Medicine were named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive services professor Pamela Mellon and molecular virology researcher and professor Aleem Siddiqui were named as fellows, along with 441 other doctors, scientists and researchers around the country. Fellows are recognized for their scientifically and socially distinguished work that advances the scientific field.

Mellon was recognized for her work in researching reproductive endocrinology and how the brain controls the human reproductive process. In addition to her work as a professor, she is the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences’ vice-chair of research and the director of the UCSD Center for Reproductive Science and Medicine.

The AAAS selected Siddiqui for his work studying hepatitis viruses and the development of liver disease and liver cancer. Previously, he has worked with other researchers to analyze why hepatitis C patients often develop liver disease.

The AAAS is one of the largest general science organizations in the world. Fellows are nominated by the organization’s steering groups, three current fellows or the AAAS’ CEO. The organization has named fellows since 1874.

Selected fellows will be recognized in February at the organization’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Mellon, Siddiqui and the other fellows will be formally announced in Thursday’s issue of the journal Science, published by the AAAS.