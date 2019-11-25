× Woman cut with knife and robbed by acquaintance

SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered cuts to her face and hand early Monday morning when she was attacked and robbed by an acquaintance armed with a knife near a Talmadge motel, police said.

It happened shortly before 1:15 a.m. in front of a motel on El Cajon Boulevard near 50th Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The woman, whose age was not immediately available, told officers that a man she knew punched her multiple times and cut her with a knife before stealing her iPhone and fleeing, Hernandez said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations on her left cheek and her left ring finger, he said.

The assailant remains at large.