Storm expected to impact San Diegans’ Thanksgiving travel

SAN DIEGO — Rain and snow may make your holiday travel even worse this year.

The Transportation Security Administrations says it expects to screen a record-breaking number of travelers this Thanksgiving week -- 4% more travelers than last year.

With that many people plus a storm expected to hit here in San Diego, you can expect your travel to get a lot slower. The skies and the highways will be packed with families trying to make it to Thanksgiving dinner.

“Just here in Southern California, 4.3 million people will be traveling from Wednesday through Sunday of this week,” says AAA Spokesperson Doug Shupe. “The vast majority 3.7 million will be taking a road trip.”

But those San Diegans planning to take the skies or hit the roads will also be hit by rain.

“The only thing that’s going to keep you from crashing in the rain is slowing down,” says California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jake Sanchez.

CHP officers are stepping up enforcement Wednesday through Sunday. You’ll see more officers across Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 from the border to Orange County and Arizona.

Sanchez says officers are monitoring the roads for “people that are driving aggressively or erratically, higher speeds, not wearing their seatbelts, texting.

"Those are all those things our officers will be out there looking for, obviously impaired drivers as well," Sanchez said.

AAA estimates about 500,000 Southern Californians will chose to fly through the storm. But one travel agent says passengers might want to change their flights now before the storm hits.

“See if you can get rerouted. They love it when people volunteer to reroute their flights to an earlier flight. Morning is better," said Lynn Aguilera.

A San Diego International Airport spokesperson also recommends not only checking the weather before your flight here but also check what the weather will be in your destination to try to get around delays or cancellations.