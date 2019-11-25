Suspect in Church’s Chicken shooting makes 1st court appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The man accused of opening fire inside a Church's Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa earlier this month faced a judge in Tennessee Monday morning.

Albert Lee Blake was arrested Friday in Memphis, Tennessee after a weeks-long manhunt that spanned the country. He is accused of shooting three employees in the fast food restaurant on Nov. 6.

Investigators say employee Maribel Ibanez, 28, refused to accept a $100 bill from the Blake in accordance with company policy. He left but returned a short while later with a weapon and opened fire, injuring two and fatally wounding Ibanez.

"I'm trying to be strong, but I can't," said Gabriela Marino, the older sister of Ibanez. "I'm missing that piece -- my sister."

Marino told FOX 5 Monday her family needs all the prayers they can get as they mourn their loss, but they are finding solace in knowing the accused killer will face justice.

Authorities plan to extradite Blake to San Diego to stand trial.