San Diego Zoo welcomes unique mammals for new exhibit

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is celebrating the arrival of two platypuses from Down Under. The new Platypus Habitat is now open to the public at the Walkabout Australia exhibit.

The move makes Escondido the only place outside of Australia where visitors can see a platypus in a zoo setting.

The zoo posted adorable videos of their new animals to Twitter over the weekend.

It’s an historic day! We’re proud to announce the arrival of 2 platypuses from Australia & the opening of the Nelson M. Millsberg Platypus Habitat at our Walkabout Australia. The platypuses came here from the @tarongazoo to be ambassadors for their species. pic.twitter.com/3a2vKR9XjU — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) November 22, 2019

The two egg-laying mammals were transported from the Taronga Zoo in Sydney to serve as ambassadors for their species.

A male platypus is able to shoot venom out of its foot to protect itself. It is strong enough to kill a dog and hurt a human.

The animals are nocturnal and most active at night when looking for food.