Port to celebrate holidays with ‘pop-up performances’ along Embarcadero

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego announced Monday that it will feature holiday-themed installations and performances along the Embarcadero to make the area festive for December.

The port will install sculptural letters at the Broadway Pier entrance spelling the word “JOY,” which will be lit at night. The display ise expected to remain at the pier’s entrance through early January, according to the port.

A handful of local dance and choral groups will also perform during the first half of the month to entertain those walking along the pier. The Culture Shock Dance Troupe, dancers with transcenDANCE and the Sacra/Profana choral group will give pop-up performances through Dec. 15.

“These artistic performances and the `JOY’ installation will welcome everyone to Broadway Pier, activate the waterfront and celebrate the holiday season,” Board of Port Commissioners Chairman Gary Bonelli said.

The port will also host multiple holiday events throughout the end of November and the month of December, including the 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights and the Makers Arcade Holiday Fair.

A calendar of the port’s upcoming holiday events can be found on the port website.