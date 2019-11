NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Roughly 1260 customers are without power in the South Bay due to a power outage, SDG&E said.

The outage started around 12:19 p.m. Monday. Crews are working to restore power and expect it to be up and running again by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

For a live SDG&E power outage map, click here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.