Man hit, killed crossing street in IB

Posted 6:34 AM, November 25, 2019

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man was hit and killed as he tried to cross the street in Imperial Beach Sunday, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:45 p.m. on Palm Avenue near 11th Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Seiver said.

The pedestrian, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the lieutenant said. No details about the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 32.583830 by -117.110621.

