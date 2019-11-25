FBI announces arrests in ‘Latin Lotto’ scam

Posted 9:54 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, November 25, 2019

LOS ANGELES — A scam targeting older Hispanic women in Southern California ripped off victims for large sums of money by fooling them with lottery tickets, the FBI said Monday.

Authorities, who called the scheme the “Latin Lotto” scam, planned to share details of their investigation in a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

Officials arrested four people accused of profiting from the scheme, which was carried out over several years and affected multiple victims, including one from San Diego, the FBI said.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

