SAN DIEGO — A traffic accident ruptured a utility pipeline, causing a natural gas leak in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric was called in to halt the leak and fix the gas line in the 2300 block of Ladlehill Drive in Bay Terraces just after 11 a.m.

There were no reports that anyone suffered any ill effects from the escaping fumes or had to evacuate due to the problem, a fire department spokeswoman said.

SDFD is working a .Nat Gas Leak Broken/Blowing at 2330 Ladlehill Dr. The call was received on 11/25/2019 at 11:05:27 AM and unit(s) arrived at 11:09:51 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/aL5XvwkWTy #FS19180539 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) November 25, 2019