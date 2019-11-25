Construction mishap floods beach neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A construction crew knocked to cap off of a water pipe Monday morning, flooding several streets in Mission Beach.

At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, residents living along Bayside Walk awoke to the sound of water rushing down the alley behind their homes. The water was spewing from a pipe at Santa Clara Place, near the Mission Bay Aquatic Center. It flowed north for about seven blocks past San Jose Place.

SkyFOX captured the scene from overhead, as several inches of water spilled down the road along Mission Bay. City crews quickly shut off water to nearby residents and shut down access to the street.

Terry Keefer lives on the corner of Bayside Lane and San Jose Place. She said work to replace the old pipes started here in September and is slated to be complete in May. She said she has gotten used to the noise, but Monday's flooding was entirely different.

"It looked like a lake on both sides of the street," she said.

The water running down Bayside Walk triggered a nearby water pumping station. The pump is supposed to prevent flooding during heavy rain, but it didn't help with Monday's flooding.

By early afternoon, water service to Keefer's home had been restored, but her neighbor on the opposite corner of San Jose Place was still without water.

"How am I supposed to cook for the holiday with no water?" the neighbor asked. "Can’t cook!"

As of 4 p.m., water had been restored to everyone, the streets had been cleaned up and the roadways were reopened to traffic.