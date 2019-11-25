Body found floating in ocean off Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards were investigating reports of a body in the ocean off the San Diego coast.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting lifeguards and said the body was discovered wrapped in a life jacket floating in the ocean about 5 nautical miles off the coast of Mission Beach.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear what lead up to his or her death.

A second life preserver was discovered near the body, and crews are currently looking for another person.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 32.780549 by -117.242626.

