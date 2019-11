OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Two men were stabbed Monday night in Oceanside, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 8 p.m. near Cleveland Street and Mission Avenue, according to Oceanside police. Police say it started with a fight involving at least nine people.

Both men were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspects were last seen running north along nearby train tracks.