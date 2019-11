Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Thousands of people gathered in downtown El Cajon Sunday for the 73rd annual Mother Goose Parade, which organizers said is one of the largest parades west of the Mississippi River.

The parade began at 1 p.m. Sunday, traveling along Main Street from El Cajon Boulevard to First Street before turning onto First Street and proceeding to Madison Avenue.

The event attracted parade balloons, floats, musicians and more as audiences gathered along the route to watch the display.