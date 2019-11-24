Shots fired in the Gaslamp Quarter, shooter still at large

The San Diego Police Department found casings from a gun in a parking lot but the bullets didn't hit anybody or anything. 

SAN DIEGO — Shots were fired in the Gaslamp Quarter early Sunday, but police have no motive or leads on who might have done it.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on 7th Avenue and F Street, near the popular Coin-Op Game Room downtown.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department found casings from a gun in a parking lot but the bullets did not hit anybody or anything.

“I was coming home from work and heard at least five gunshots,” said David Cordova, a witness who lives nearby. “I didn’t see who the guys were but I heard the gunshots and ducked.”

A Nissan SUV was possibly involved. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call the San Diego Police Department.

