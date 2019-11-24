Police search for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist dies

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police were asking for help in identifying the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a bicyclist in Escondido Saturday.

The collision happened at 11:52 a.m. Saturday on La Honda Drive, a mile from Daley Ranch Road, Sgt. Ryan Fien of the Escondido Police Department said.

The 36-year-old man was riding south on La Honda Drive and collided head on with a dark-colored Toyota sedan, which was driving north on La Honda Drive, said Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

The bicyclist, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, Walters said.

The dark-colored Toyota sedan was later recovered in the 600 block of Aster Street, he said.

Escondido police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 760-839-4465.