Fourth boy dies in Paradise Hills murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old boy who was fighting for his life after his father allegedly shot him and his family has died, relatives told Fox 5.

Ezequiel Valdivia was in critical condition in the hospital for over a week after being shot in the head. He passed away Friday night, his uncle said.

Police say 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario’s estranged husband shot and killed her in November and their children before turning the gun on himself. Rosario was killed along with her sons Enzi Valdivia, 3; Zuriel Valdivia, 5; and Zeth Valdivia, 11.

Friday a vigil was held for the family. Community members gathered to pray and light candles. Friends described the family as fun-loving and outgoing.

In the days leading up to shooting, Jose Valdivia, 31, repeatedly called and texted Rosario, who secured a restraining order against him just one day before the shooting at their home at 2152 Flintridge Drive in Paradise Hills.

An argument could be heard by 911 dispatchers when a call came in from the home around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, November 16. When police arrived, an officer peered through a back window and saw a child on the ground covered in blood.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $56,000 as of Sunday morning to aid the family with burial and medical costs.