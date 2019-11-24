Cal Fire sues In-N-Out over 2017 wildfire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Fire has sued fast-food chain In-N-Out in connection with a 2017 wildfire in Arroyo Grande, according to reports by the San Luis Obispo paper The Tribune.

A lawsuit filed Friday in the San Luis Obispo Superior Court says Cal Fire is suing for an estimated $1.2 million.

The lawsuit claims a fire that tore through the Arroyo Grande area started Sept. 20, 2017, on land owned by In-N-Out when a tractor operating on the property sparked a blaze that went on to burn more than 200 acres.

