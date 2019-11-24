6 shot at warehouse party in LA

Posted 5:04 PM, November 24, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Six victims, three male and three female, were shot at a party in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, police said.

At least one of the victims was critically wounded, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

There was a fight at the party and a lone gunman pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, Lopez said.

The shooing occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of 11th Street, he said.

The victims were in their late teens or early 20s, according to sources at the scene, who said the party was at a warehouse.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.