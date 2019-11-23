Woman stabs person in church for wearing faux fur boots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An Ohio woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed another woman inside a church because of her boots, according to WJW.

The stabbing happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights.

According to the police report, the victim had taken children she babysits to the church for choir practice when the suspect, Meredith Lowell, came up and stabbed her.

The victim suffered two stab wounds to her arm and abdomen. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, a bystander was restraining Lowell. Police applauded the actions of those in the church for putting their safety at risk to help the victim.

The Fairmount Presbyterian Church said the children were moved to secure room until their parents arrived.

Cleveland Heights police said they believe Lowell's motive is similar to that of her past crimes. In 2012, she was charged with attempting to hire a hit man to kill a person wearing fur. The victim in the latest incident was wearing faux fur boots.

Police said Lowell does not attend the church, but she does live nearby.

Lowell, 35, was charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. She appeared in court via video on Thursday and her bond was set at $1 million. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The church will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

"The congregation is grateful for all the gestures of support from the Cleveland Heights Community and interfaith partners. Please continue to pray for us," the church said in a statement.