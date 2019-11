Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A truck crashed into a fire hydrant in the Midway District Saturday, causing a brewery nearby to flood.

A truck sheared the hydrant just before noon along the 3700 block of Greenwood Street. Fire crews quickly shut off the water, but by then Modern Times Beer was already flooding.

Customers were evacuated as crews used brooms to sweep water out of the building.

Neither the building nor the brewery’s supplies were seriously damaged by the water.