× Police recognize boy who saved brother in pool

SAN DIEGO — A 10-year-old boy was honored Saturday by the San Diego Police Department for saving his brother from drowning in a pool.

Ulises Frausto was in the pool with his 7-year-old brother when the accident happened, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

“Both of them did not know how to swim and were holding on to the side of the pool,” police said. “His 7-year-old brother lost his grip and went to the bottom of the pool.”

Ulises made his way to the bottom of the pool and rescued his brother. But then Ulises, apparently exhausted from saving his brother, sank to the bottom of the pool and lost consciousness.

Ulises’ brother got help and was rescued from the pool bottom. He wasn’t breathing and CPR was performed. He started breathing again, police said.

“Officers chipped in and got Ulises a $300 Target card, a lifesaving certificate and a challenge coin,” the Facebook post said.