Person trapped in overturned vehicle suffers major injuries

Posted 6:33 PM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:55PM, November 23, 2019

Crews were working Saturday evening to free a person trapped inside an overturned vehicle near Hidden Meadows. Photo by Cal Fire.

SAN DIEGO — A person suffered major injuries Saturday after the vehicle they were in overturned near Hidden Meadows, trapping them inside.

The vehicle crashed Saturday evening along Palos Verdes Drive just east of Interstate 15. Cal Fire officials responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officials said the person had been successfully extricated from the vehicle. That person was then taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

It was not clear how or why the vehicle crashed.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.285565 by -117.145374.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.