Person trapped in overturned vehicle suffers major injuries

SAN DIEGO — A person suffered major injuries Saturday after the vehicle they were in overturned near Hidden Meadows, trapping them inside.

The vehicle crashed Saturday evening along Palos Verdes Drive just east of Interstate 15. Cal Fire officials responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle over the side on Palos Verdes Dr in Deer Springs. One person is trapped and will require extrication.#PalosIC pic.twitter.com/aF1NzYM1mM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 24, 2019

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officials said the person had been successfully extricated from the vehicle. That person was then taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

It was not clear how or why the vehicle crashed.