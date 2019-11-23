Oil spills on El Cajon freeway after tanker crashes

SAN DIEGO — Workers were cleaning up an oil spill from a tanker that collided with three vehicles Saturday in El Cajon, California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident happened at 11:36 a.m. on Interstate 8 near state Route 125, according to a CHP incident report. The tanker collided with a vehicle in the No. 2 lane of I-8 near the West Main Street off-ramp in El Cajon. The tanker then hit the center divider.

The collision caused freeway traffic to back up, which continued past 12:45 p.m.

The CHP report said the occupants of a tan vehicle that was badly damaged in the collision were injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Tow trucks were called to clear the wrecked tanker and vehicles from the freeway.