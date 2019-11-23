Man fighting for his life after stepping into truck’s path

SAN DIEGO — A man was fighting for his life Saturday night after he was hit by a truck in North Clairemont.

The San Diego Police Department said an unidentified man in his 40s was standing along the 4500 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he stepped off a curb. He was hit by a 2002 Ford F150 driven by a 24-year-old man.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening head trauma.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the crash but said neither alcohol nor drugs were thought to be a factor.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.