Man fighting for his life after stepping into truck’s path

Posted 10:00 PM, November 23, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A man was fighting for his life Saturday night after he was hit by a truck in North Clairemont.

The San Diego Police Department said an unidentified man in his 40s was standing along the 4500 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 6 p.m. when he stepped off a curb. He was hit by a 2002 Ford F150 driven by a 24-year-old man.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life-threatening head trauma.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the crash but said neither alcohol nor drugs were thought to be a factor.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.834544 by -117.194740.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.