Hundreds of free turkeys handed out ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — Just days ahead of Thanksgiving, about 400 families received free turkeys and pies on Saturday.

It’s the second year in a row Horizon Christian Fellowship Church has held its Thanksgiving outreach event at its new Mission Village Drive location.

“Most people don’t know why we’re doing it,” Pastor Phillip Macintosh said. “They don’t understand why we would want to give something away of that value, so it is a blessing to see people’s reactions for sure.”

Macintosh said the church orders the turkeys and pies from Costco in advance with the help of donations from the church’s congregation.

On Saturday, a long line could be seen wrapping around the building as people arrived to receive turkeys and pies.

“I’m touched, this is beautiful,” one woman in line said. “We need more things like this in the world. I couldn’t afford a turkey and now I get a turkey and can have Thanksgiving with my soul sisters who also don’t have family here.”

The church said it plans to keep doing its Thanksgiving outreach every year and hopes to give away even more turkeys in 2020.