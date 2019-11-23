CHP searches for driver who hit bicyclist in Valley Center

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were asking for help in finding the hit-and-run driver responsible for seriously injuring a bicyclist in Valley Center Saturday afternoon.

A 71-year-old Carlsbad man was traveling north on his bicycle along Lilac Road just south of Hideaway Lake Circle when he was struck by a vehicle at about 12:53 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist fell and was later taken to Palomar Medical Center with major injuries, CHP officials said. The vehicle that hit him continued driving north along Lilac Road.

The incident occurred about one hour after another bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Escondido.

CHP officials requested the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for the crash. Investigators said the vehicle was likely a gray or silver Toyota 4Runner that was expected to have damage to its right side.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP’s Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.