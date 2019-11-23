Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

The collision happened at 11:52 a.m. on La Honda Drive, a mile from Daley Ranch Road, Sgt. Ryan Fien of the Escondido Police Department said.

Officers from the Traffic Division were on their way to the scene to investigate and interview witnesses, Fien said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police hoped to have a description of the suspect vehicle after witnesses were interviewed.

