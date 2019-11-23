Authorities run ‘drunk decoy’ test near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — A decoy operation aimed at stopping the sale of alcohol to obviously drunk people was conducted Saturday by the sheriff’s department in Lemon Grove and the College Area, officials said.

The joint operation involved sheriff’s deputies, police officers and agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A plainclothes deputy or police officer entered a licensed business and acted obviously intoxicated — stumbling in, smelling of alcohol, slurring their speech, dropping items and then trying to buy alcohol.

If a clerk sold alcohol to the deputy or officer, they would be told why the decoy should not have been allowed to buy alcohol.

Eight locations, four in Lemon Grove and four in the College Area, were visited during the operation. Three businesses sold alcohol to the decoy, two in Lemon Grove and one in the College Area.

The sheriff’s department said the operation was simply to educate the clerks, no enforcement action was taken.