Wonderfront music festival begins

SAN DIEGO — A new highly-anticipated music festival is happening Friday through Sunday at the Embarcadero.

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival will feature performances from musicians like Migos, Ben Harper and more.

There are five different entrances to get into the festival. The most central entrance will be Seaport Village on Harbor Drive.

For those that decide not to drive there, there are different modes of public transportation. Festival goers can take a trolley or a shuttle, called ‘Wonderfred,’ which will do loops between Broadway Village and the Hilton Bayfront Park.

There are also water taxis that dock at the Marriott marina.

