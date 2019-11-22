Witnesses testify against man accused of flooding apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The preliminary hearing began Friday for a man accused of flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex, police said.

Francisco Morales is accused of setting off an alarm system and turning on a fire hose, flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex in February.

In court, a judge ordered no faces to be shown as prosecutors brought up several witnesses to take the stand to testify against Morales.

One witness was a security guard who was working at the time of the incident in the 1800 block of State Street. The guard detailed how he encountered Morales on one of the apartment floors when he was dispatched on a disturbance call.

"Halfway between the floor there is a fire door and when I opened it, water was all over and he was spraying an extinguisher around like there was a fire," said the guard. The guard escorted Morales down to the lobby, where Morales took off and ran into the complex garage and jumped into a body of water. A police officer, who responded to the scene, also took the stand and stated two firefighters had to restrain Morales before authorities got there. Court will reconvene Monday.

32.723935 -117.166694