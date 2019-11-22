× Train hits RV in fiery LA crash

LOS ANGELES — A Metrolink commuter train hit an RV in Los Angeles County Friday morning, sparking a fire that forced passengers to evacuate.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in Santa Fe Springs, a city just over 10 miles southeast of downtown L.A., KTLA reports.

The motor home was sitting on the tracks between Buena Park and Norwalk when the train smashed into the vehicle, sparking a fire. The train was immediately evacuated after the collision, with passengers moving for safety as flames leapt from the wrecked RV.

The motor home appeared to be unoccupied and nobody suffered any injuries, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Metrolink said the train involved was from its Orange County Line 681, which starts in the Mission Viejo area and runs to Union Station downtown.