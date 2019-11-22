Suspect in deadly Church’s Chicken shooting arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Friday arrested a man suspected of opening fire in a Church's Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa, killing one person and wounding two others.

The U.S. Marshals San Diego Fugitive Task Force tracked Albert Lee Blake to the Memphis area, where investigators with a local task force began searching for him. Authorities found Blake in a house in the 2300 block of Hubbard Street and took him into custody.

Blake is at the Shelby County Detention Center and will be extradited back to San Diego.