× Police need help tracking down man’s killer

SAN DIEGO — Police are trying to track down the person who killed one man and wounded another in a Shelltown-area shooting last month.

Officers found 49-year-old Ricardo Moran and another man lying wounded on South 42nd Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Moran was pronounced dead. The other man, 56, was treated for serious injuries at a hospital and released, police said.

Witnesses heard gunshots, then heard a vehicle speeding out of the area, but no vehicle or suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.