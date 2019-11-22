Hit list seized as police arrest student accused of planning school shooting

LOS ANGELES — A student who was allegedly found with an unregistered assault rifle, ammunition, body armor and list of intended victims was arrested Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a report of “a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff” at a Southland school.

The school in question was not immediately disclosed by the sheriff’s department. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva, Undersheriff Tim Murakami and other officials planned a late-morning news conference at the downtown Los Angeles Hall of Justice to discuss the case.

On his Twitter page, Murakami said sheriff’s Century Station deputies “responded to a call of a student who threatened to shoot other students and staff. The investigation resulted in a search warrant — the seizure of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, list of intended victims and a drawing of the school layout. Great job by (deputies).

“Our Task Force arrested a (suspect) for dealing/possession of illegal firearms,” Murakami said. “(Suspect) purchased parts on internet. Had a ghost rifle-fully auto, silencers, body armor and large quantity of ammunition. Great investigation.”

News of the arrest came eight days after a 16-year-old student took a gun to Saugus High School and shot five other students, two fatally, before shooting himself in the head. That student died at a hospital the next day.

There have a been a rash of threats targeting various campuses in the past week. Covina police beefed up staffing Friday at Charter Oak High School in response to a possible threat targeting the school. Sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale, meanwhile, said they arrested a student late Thursday for allegedly posting online threats targeting Pete Knight High School.