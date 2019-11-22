Health officials expand beach closures after heavy rain

SAN DIEGO — County environmental health officials expanded their ongoing closure of coastal waters Friday to include the Silver Strand shoreline due to sewage-contaminated water.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health first issued a water-contact closure Thursday between the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park after rainfall this week caused contaminated water in the Tijuana River to flow into U.S. waterways.

The department expanded the closure to the Imperial Beach shoreline Thursday afternoon. County officials regularly issue beach closures after rainstorms due to contaminated flows from the river.

County officials have placed water-contact closure signs to alert beachgoers. The signs will remain in place until water samples meets state health standards.

County officials also warned residents Wednesday to avoid coastal waters for 72 hours after rainfall ends to avoid contact with urban runoff.

Residents seeking information on the Tijuana River can contact the San Diego division of the International Boundary and Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

Residents also can find information on beach closures at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling 619-338-2073.