Family, friends hold vigil for family killed in murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO — Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to pray for a Paradise Hills mother and her three young sons. Police say 29-year-old Sabrina Rosario’s estranged husband shot and killed them before turning the gun on himself.

Community members, first responders, teachers and classmates met outside of the United Church of Christ in Paradise Hills to pray and light candles. Music teachers from the boys’ school performed songs in their honor. Those who knew the family described them as fun-loving and outgoing.

A fourth son, 9-year-old Ezequiel, was also shot in the head and was still in the hospital in critical condition. Rosario’s brother-in-law, Karl Albright, said they recently removed him from a medically-induced coma.

“Tomorrow morning they’re supposed to give him some testing and tomorrow evening to see how his brain activity is,” Albright said. “That’s what we’re kind of waiting on.”

“If he makes it, I put a little toy car on his desk,” one of Ezequiel’s classmates told FOX 5. “It’s just a little something.”

A GoFundMe is raising money for funeral and medical expenses.