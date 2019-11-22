County receives $1.7M to help disabled residents afford housing

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday that it received roughly $1.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to issue housing vouchers to people with disabilities.

The HHSA will use the $1,753,026 award to issue 138 vouchers to disabled people ages 18 to 62. The county offers separate housing assistance and voucher programs for disabled people ages 63 and older.

HUD awarded more than $130 million to 325 housing authorities across the country as part of its Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program. A total of 25 counties and cities in California, including the county, received federal grants through the program.

“This is great news for our region,” HHSA Housing and Community Development Services Director David Estrella said. “These funds will strengthen the county’s ongoing efforts to help people experiencing homelessness secure a stable place to live.”

County officials expect to select applicants for the vouchers early next year as the award’s effective date is still pending. Residents can contact the county’s Housing and Community Development Services department at sdhcd.org or by calling 877-478-5478 for information on how to apply.