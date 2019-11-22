Car found with bullet holes in windshield

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday were investigating a shooting that left a car with multiple bullet holes in its windshield in the Mountain View area.

Dispatchers received a call from a person around 10:30 p.m. Thursday who reported seeing a man ditch the car near the intersection of 44th Street and Newton Avenue, then take off running, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

The caller told dispatchers the car’s driver did not appear to be injured, Lockwood said.

Officers responded and found several bullet holes in the Mazda sedan’s windshield, but they did not find any blood in the vehicle, the officer said.

No detailed description of the driver was immediately available.