2 men convicted of fatally shooting into a crowd get 99, 100 years in prison

SAN DIEGO — Two men who opened fire on a crowd in 2017, killing one man and injuring another in a City Heights alley, were sentenced Friday to 99 and 100 years to life in state prison, respectively.

Luis Alejandro Dominguez, 21, and Abraham Leal Torres, 23, were convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder and attempted murder for the April 1, 2017, slaying of Angel Sanabria, 26.

Investigators said Sanabria and others were in an alley off 44th and Thorn streets about 6:30 p.m. April 1 when the defendants opened fire. A motive for the killing was not disclosed.

The men fled to Mexico afterward.

Both were sentenced to 99 years to life for their roles in the shooting, while Torres was given an additional year in prison for assaulting a deputy and a fellow inmate while jailed and awaiting trial, according to arguments at Friday’s sentencing hearing.

The men were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican authorities in Ensenada, Mexico May 18, 2017.