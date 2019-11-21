Father, son stranded crossing flooded road on visit to border wall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Firefighters and lifeguards rescued a father and son from Idaho who got stranded in floodwaters as they tried to go see the border wall Thursday morning.

The two men got stuck on a flooded road in the Tijuana River Valley near Imperial Beach around 9 a.m. Helicopter video showed one of the men sitting on top of a red pickup truck surrounded by water as rescuers gathered on the dry end of the street.

A crew wearing vests and helmets walked a raft toward the truck in waist-deep water, then got onto the small vessel and started paddling toward the men. Rescuers handed the man a life vest before loading him aboard and paddling back to dry ground, where fire engines and paramedics were waiting.

Saturn Boulevard, where the men got stranded trying to cross a flooded section of the road, was closed south of Tremaine Way. Officials said the pair drove around a sign informing them of the closure.