Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Father, son stranded crossing flooded road on visit to border wall

Posted 9:28 AM, November 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:50AM, November 21, 2019
Data pix.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Firefighters and lifeguards rescued a father and son from Idaho who got stranded in floodwaters as they tried to go see the border wall Thursday morning.

The two men got stuck on a flooded road in the Tijuana River Valley near Imperial Beach around 9 a.m. Helicopter video showed one of the men sitting on top of a red pickup truck surrounded by water as rescuers gathered on the dry end of the street.

A crew wearing vests and helmets walked a raft toward the truck in waist-deep water, then got onto the small vessel and started paddling toward the men. Rescuers handed the man a life vest before loading him aboard and paddling back to dry ground, where fire engines and paramedics were waiting.

Saturn Boulevard, where the men got stranded trying to cross a flooded section of the road, was closed south of Tremaine Way. Officials said the pair drove around a sign informing them of the closure.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.