Watch Live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

Posted 10:58 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, November 21, 2019

Chairman of Burton Snowboards, Jake Carpenter attends 2018 Olympic U.S. Snowboard Team Uniform Unveil on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Jake Burton Carpenter, the snowboarding pioneer and founder of Burton Snowboards, passed away from complications related to cancer. He was 65.

The company announced Carpenter’s death on Thursday in an email to employees.

“He was the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we love,” the company said.

Burton founded his namesake brand in a Vermont barn in 1977, selling just 300 “Burton Boards.” After his business partners split, he helmed the company himself — and helped rocket snowboarding into the mainstream by marketing the boards at snowboarding events and campaigning ski resorts to allow snowboarders to use their lifts, according to the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

Related Story
‘Man, it was incredible’ — Shaun White on Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch

More than 20 years after the company’s founding, snowboarding debuted at the Winter Olympics, and Burton continues to host elite snowboarding championships.

“He’s like the cool dad of the sport,” Olympic snowboarder Shaun White said of Carpenter to the New York Times in 2015.

In the same article, Carpenter disclosed his Miller Fisher syndrome diagnosis, a rare nervous system disorder. The disease left him paralyzed for several weeks, unable to move his body save for his hands.

Burton, which his wife Donna Carpenter has run as CEO since 2015, encouraged its employees to spend their Friday doing what its founder would’ve done — snowboard.

“It’s opening day at Stowe [a ski resort in Vermont], so consider taking some turns together, in celebration of Jake.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.