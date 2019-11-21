Snow blankets SoCal resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The first storm of fall brought snow to resort towns across Southern California, from San Diego County to mountains near Los Angeles and San Bernardino.

About two inches of snow fell at Palomar Mountain and Birch Hill Wednesday, with about a half-inch reported at the Mount Laguna Lodge. Snow flurries were also spotted in Julian, though no official depth had been recorded in the mountain town by Thursday morning.

Further northeast, closer to the center of the cold, low pressure system bringing the wet weather, snow resorts recorded more significant snowfall.

Mountain High Resort, in the San Gabriel Mountains of eastern L.A. County, recorded six to eight inches of snow. "There is a very good chance we will open sometime this weekend," the resort wrote on its website Thursday.

Big Bear Mountain Resort in San Bernardino County recorded at least 6 inches of new snow.

"Forecasts are calling for the flakes to keep falling throughout the day before tapering off (Friday)," a message on Big Bear's website said. "With partly cloudy, cool and breezy conditions expected through the weekend, conditions should be prime for snowmaking as we prep for another potential storm system before next week's Thanksgiving holiday."

