Retired teacher serving time for child porn also suspected of abusing children

SAN DIEGO – Federal investigators are asking for possible sexual abuse victims of a retired North County school teacher to come forward.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations said Thursday that they believe Tay Christopher Cooper, a retired high school teacher from the Vista school district, may have sexually abused more than one child. Cooper was arrested in Carlsbad by HIS agents in April 2018 and pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. In December 2018, he was sentenced to one year in federal prison.

While he was serving time, agents continued investigating whether Cooper sexually abused children. In September, an alleged child victim came forward and accused Cooper of sexual abuse. Investigators believe Cooper may have other victims. They asked that anyone who had previous contact with Cooper or has any other information relevant to the sexual abuse investigation to call HIS San Diego at 760-901-1004.