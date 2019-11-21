× Police search for 2 burglars in salon, bakery break-ins

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday reached out to the public for help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a bakery in North Park and a hair salon in Normal Heights on the same morning last month.

On Oct. 18 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., the two men used a rock to break a glass window at Twiggs Bakery, 2804 Adams Ave., then entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with a Mac computer and other electronic devices, according to San Diego police.

That same day around 2:25 a.m., the two burglars used a rock to break the side window of Salon Bordeaux at 3393 Adams Ave., before prying open the cash register with a crow bar and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The burglars left in a dark sedan, but no detailed descriptions of the men were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspects was asked to call SDPD’s Mid-City Division at 619-516-3078 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org, may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.