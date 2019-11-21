Police release photo of truck in deadly hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday asked the public for help in identifying and locating a driver who fled following an accident that killed a pedestrian last week in a crosswalk near Chicano Park.

The hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero of San Diego in the 700 block of Cesar Chavez Parkway in Logan Heights about 11 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The driver did not stop to try to help the victim or call 911, and instead drove off to the north on Kearney Avenue.

Paramedics took Romero to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the Hillcrest-area hospital Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle that hit Romero is described as a white 1997- to 2004-model Ford F-150 with stock wheels. Authorities have no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.