SAN DIEGO — About 750 homes and businesses in northeastern San Diego started the day without power Thursday.

The unplanned power outage occurred around 6:30 a.m. and knocked out the lights for customers in Rancho Peñasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual.

San Diego Gas & Electric said it hoped to restore power by 12:30 p.m. The utility did not immediately release the reason for the blackout.

You can track power outages with SDG&E’s interactive map.