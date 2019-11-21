More rain, snow expected as storm wraps up Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Scattered rain showers are expected and light snowfall is possible in San Diego County as the first rain event of the fall season comes to an end Thursday.

A cold, low pressure system currently centered over San Bernardino County will weaken Thursday and continue moving east, but the system is expected to produce rain showers and possibly up to an inch of snow in the mountains, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Snow levels were around 5,000 feet early Thursday morning, but the levels will rise to about 6,000 feet by Thursday afternoon, Miller said.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 inches of snow had fallen at Palomar Mountain and Birch Hill, while a half-inch was reported at the Mount Laguna Lodge.

Light to moderate rain showers will continue Thursday everywhere except desert areas, where scattered showers are expected, forecasters said. Coastal areas, the inland valleys and the mountains have a 70% chance of precipitation Thursday and the deserts have a 20% chance.

Coastal areas are expected to get between one-tenth and a quarter-inch of rain Thursday, while up to three-tenths of an inch expected in the inland valleys and the mountains. Less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in the deserts.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the Henshaw Dam had received to the most rain over the past two days, at 4.68 inches, followed by 4.35 at Otay Mountain, 4.34 inches in Valley Center, 4.33 in Descanso, 4.26 at Lake Cuyamaca, 4.15 in Birch Hill, 4.07 in Pine Hills, 3.91 in Mesa Grande, 3.78 in Pine Valley, 3.69 in Ramona and 3.42 in Alpine.

Other rainfall totals included 3.2 in Julian, 2.72 in Barona, 2.39 in Escondido, 2.06 inches at the Brown Field Airport and in Rancho Bernardo, 2.04 in Poway, 1.21 in La Mesa and Borrego Springs, 0.98 in Point Loma, 0.87 in Encinitas, 0.85 in Fallbrook, 0.81 in Kearny Mesa, 0.79 in Miramar and 0.65 in Oceanside.

Dry weather is expected by Thursday evening and temperatures will begin warming through Sunday, forecasters said. Another storm could bring a chance of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday next week.